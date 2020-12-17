fbpx

Bhanga elects new Mayoral Committee for Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

Eastern Cape 17 December 2020

Newly elected Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Nqaba Bhanga has announced his Mayoral Committee.

The Committee acknowledges the coalition partners who helped overthrow the ANC coalition who had wrecked the Metro since taking power in 2018 when then Mayor Athol Trollip was removed from office.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has lost millions in government funding due to the instability that has been evident since then.

“The municipality can announce that a further R332 million has been released by National Treasury to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which is a clear endorsement of the new DA led government and the work that we are doing, to turn things around and bring back good governance to the city,” said Mayor Nqaba Bhanga.

Following the conclusion of extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders the Mayoral Committee Members are:

• Economic Development Tourism and Agriculture: Siyasanga Sijadu (COPE)
• Public Health: Lance Grootboom (ACDP)
• Sport Recreation, Arts and Culture: To be advised later (DA)
• Electricity and Energy: Luxolo Namette (UDM)
• Infrastructure and Engineering: Masixole Zinto (DA)
• Budget and Treasury: Dr Malcolm Figg (DA)
• Corporate Services and Human Resources: Annette Lovemore (DA)
• Roads and Trasnport: Rano Kayser (DA)
• Human Settlements: Khusta Mtsila (United Front)
• Safety and Security: John Best (DA)

At the official announcement, all mayoral committee members signed a comprehensive coalition co-governance agreement, pledging to work together in a spirit of unity.

All mayoral committee members have also pledged to hit the ground running and will be working throughout the Festive season, to begin the roll out of a comprehensive turnaround plan, which forms part of the coalition agreement, for their respective departments.

Photo: Clive Wright

