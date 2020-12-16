Elderly couple attacked in Kirkwood house robbery

Police are investigating a case of house robbery after five armed men stormed into a house and attacked an elderly couple outside Kirkwood.

On Sunday, 13 December 2020 at about 09:00am, it is alleged that five men armed with knives stormed into a house in the Malmation area, Kirkwood.

One of the victims (the husband) was stabbed in the arm. The knife-wielding suspects made off with a firearm and ammunition, which was in the safe. The suspects also made off with some household items before fleeing the scene.

The injured victim (83) was treated at the scene. A second victim, the 80-year-old woman was not injured during the attack.

A case of house robbery was opened for further investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Freddie Moss on 082 319 9227. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.