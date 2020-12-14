DA lays criminal charges against Dr Beyers Naude Municipal Manager

The Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges against the Dr Beyers Naude Municipality’s Municipal Manager, Dr Edward Rankwana, after it came to light that the pension contributions of municipal employees have not been paid over to the pension fund for more than a year.

The Municipality has deducted almost R25 million in pension contributions from its employees and failed to make payments to the pension fund since September 2019.

Rankwana is the former Municipal Manager of Kouga.

Samantha Graham-Maré, the DA Constituency Leader in the Dr Beyers Naude Constituency said that she has laid charges of non-compliance with the National Pension Fund Act against Dr Rankwana at the Graaff-Reinet Police Station.

“The Dr Beyers Naude Municipality is on the brink of collapse and has been beset by problems since its formation in 2016.

Residents have been subjected to rolling blackouts due to the Municipality’s failure to pay its Eskom account.

The inability of the Municipality to maintain its infrastructure has led to ongoing and constant sewage spillages, and this has now polluted the Sundays River and possibly the areas underground water resources,” added Graham-Mare.

The inability to collect rubbish is also evident in the Municipality.