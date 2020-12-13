fbpx

Billabong Pipe Masters suspended due to Covid-19

Surfing 13 December 2020

The World Surf League has suspended the Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask as a result of positive COVID-19 tests within the WSL staff, including CEO Erik Logan.

The WSL is committed to prioritizing the safety of the athletes, staff and surrounding community above all else, and is working closely with the Hawaii State Department of Health to determine the path forward.

As part of the league’s COVID Safety Plan, anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test is self-isolating until they are cleared, and contact tracing protocols have been fully implemented.

The WSL does not believe that any surfers have been exposed and will continue to execute the safety protocols.

JBay local Matt McGillivrey as well as 2x Corona Open JBay champion Jordy Smith are surfing in the Billabong Pipe Masters.

