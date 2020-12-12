Perlemoen Poacher arrested at Gamtoos River

A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of twelve bags full of abalone (perlemoen) with an estimated street value of R 225 000.

On Thursday, 10 December 2020 at about 13:00, police received information that two men were off-loading abalone from a boat that was docked at the Gamtoos River, in-between Jeffreys Bay and Thornhill.

A patrolling vehicle was immediately dispatched to the scene and moments later Police officers spotted the two suspects.

One of the suspects was on a boat and quickly headed put onto the river when he spotted the Police.

The Police arrested the other suspect who was in possession of twelve bags full of abalone. The second suspect is still at large.

Police seized 25 shelled, and 2 343 deshelled abalone with an estimated street value of R225 000.

Article continues below...

The suspect is expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 December 2020 on charges of illegal possession of abalone.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the community members who continue to provide valuable information to the police.

“We applaud the law abiding citizens who continue to provide positive information to the police. Many crimes are solved and arrests made through the information shared by our vigilant community members”, she added.