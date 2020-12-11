Understanding the World of Fibre

If you’re new to the world of fibre, it can be a daunting experience.

With fibre being laid in towns like Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp at a rapid rate, residents are going to have access to fast internet connections and confusing new terminologies like the internet of things and FTTH.

However, that should not discourage you from taking the leap and getting connected with a provider like Froggin’ Awesome Fibre.

The benefits of Fibre are truly incomparable, and it introduces a whole new world of blazingly fast speeds to keep you connected and entertained in every aspect of your daily life.

We understand that sometimes the world of fibre is confusing, and you may come across terms which you have never encountered before. A new language stems from this industry, and we’re here to help you understand, engage and get connected without any communication barriers.

Here are a few terms explained that might come up when you start your fibre journey:

FNO – Fibre Network Operator. The Fibre Network Operator is responsible for your fibre optic infrastructure, including trenching, laying down the fibre lines, reinstatement before connecting your area, and finally assisting with the installation to your home or business. The FNO manages and maintains the fibre network.

ISP – Internet Service Provider. The Internet Service Provider is responsible for the day-to-day management of your fibre line. As we have an Open Access Network (an infrastructure that can be used by any number of licensed ISPs), we offer you more than 140 ISPs to choose from to suit your fibre needs, as well as your budget. Your order for fibre is placed with the ISP of your choice, after which they are responsible for ensuring that your line is always active. If a problem should occur, you need to contact your ISP, and if they are unable to resolve it, your ISP will contact our team for assistance.

FTTH – Fibre to the Home. Providing your home with an internet connection up to 10 times faster than a standard ADSL line.

FTTB – Fibre to the Business. Providing your business with a connection to help you and your employees get the job done, without any hassles.

MDU – Multi Dwelling Units. Also referred to as complex.

Boundary Box – Also known as the box that’s installed between two homes. Your home installation will be connected from the Boundary Box into your home.

ONT – Optical Network Terminal. Also known as the little black box that is installed in your home to get you connected to Fibre. To connect the fibre outside your house to the ONT inside, a representative will visit your home and help you decide on the best route for the fibre cable to run. He or she will then run the fibre cable from the Fibre Termination Box to the ONT that has been installed in the most logical location in your home.