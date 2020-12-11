Understanding the World of Fibre

If you’re new to the world of fibre, it can be a daunting experience.
With fibre being laid in towns like Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp at a rapid rate, residents are going to have access to fast internet connections and confusing new terminologies like the internet of things and FTTH.
However, that should not discourage you from taking the leap and getting connected with a provider like Froggin’ Awesome Fibre.
The benefits of Fibre are truly incomparable, and it introduces a whole new world of blazingly fast speeds to keep you connected and entertained in every aspect of your daily life.
We understand that sometimes the world of fibre is confusing, and you may come across terms which you have never encountered before. A new language stems from this industry, and we’re here to help you understand, engage and get connected without any communication barriers.
Here are a few terms explained that might come up when you start your fibre journey:
FNO – Fibre Network Operator. The Fibre Network Operator is responsible for your fibre optic infrastructure, including trenching, laying down the fibre lines, reinstatement before connecting your area, and finally assisting with the installation to your home or business. The FNO manages and maintains the fibre network.
ISP – Internet Service Provider. The Internet Service Provider is responsible for the day-to-day management of your fibre line. As we have an Open Access Network (an infrastructure that can be used by any number of licensed ISPs), we offer you more than 140 ISPs to choose from to suit your fibre needs, as well as your budget.
Your order for fibre is placed with the ISP of your choice, after which they are responsible for ensuring that your line is always active. If a problem should occur, you need to contact your ISP, and if they are unable to resolve it, your ISP will contact our team for assistance.
SLA – Service Level Agreement. This refers to the commitment between the service provider and client, where particular aspects of the service, including quality, availability, responsibilities etc. are agreed to between the provider and end user. Be sure to read yours!