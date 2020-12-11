fbpx

Over 1 000 active Covid cases in Sarah Baartman District

Jeffreys Bay 11 December 2020

The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, visited Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp on Wednesday to determine whether stricter COVID-19 restrictions should be imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Sarah Baartman District.

The district, which includes Kouga and Koukamma, is one of the areas that have been identified as a potential national hotspot and could face harsher restrictions similar to those announced for Nelson Mandela Bay last week.

According to the latest report from the Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 1 120 on 7 December.

This included 295 active cases in Kouga, 222 in Blue Crane Route, 204 in Dr Beyers Naude, 183 in Makana, 94 in Koukamma, 90 in Ndlambe and 52 in Sundays River Valley.

Mkhize’s visit included inspections at the Humansdorp hospital, as well as a meeting with stakeholders at Jeffreys Bay.

The number of active COVID-19 cases per town in the Kouga region were as follows on 7 December: Humansdorp 121, Jeffreys Bay 85, Patensie 25, Thornhill 13, St Francis 12, Hankey 11, Loerie 5 and Oyster Bay 0.

The cumulative total for the region stood at 3650, including 3310 recoveries and 65 deaths.

