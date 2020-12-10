Calling off public events a possibility amid rising COVID-19 infections

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are looking at calling off all public events in the country due to COVID-19 spikes in hotspot areas.

Mkhize says sports tournaments, entertainment festivals, going to the beach and parks across the country during the festive season could be prohibited.

Mkhize was speaking during a meeting with stakeholders from Sarah Baartman District Municipality in Port Elizabeth yesterday. He then visited Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp, which are both developing as Covid hotspots.

Mkhize says the National Command Council is currently deliberating on various proposals received from Mayors and Premiers to contain the spread of the virus.

Some of the proposals made by different municipalities under the Sarah Baartman District Municipality to curb the spread of this virus include the closure of beaches and public swimming pools, allowing only alcohol takeaways from taverns, suspend the initiation season and to reduce the curfew to 10pm.

Kouga and Makana Local Municipalities are the hotspots in the district.

Sarah Baartman District Municipality Speaker Scara Njandayi says the district is on the border of Free State, Western and Northern Cape and this could also contribute to the increasing infections.

Photo: Joey Nel