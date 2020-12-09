Spread some Christmas Cheer this December in Jeffreys Bay

The Christmas spirit is set to shine brightly in Kouga this December.

Residents and businesses have been invited to light up their homes and premises for the festive season.

“There is nothing like Christmas trees, lights and decorations to create a festive vibe,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic threatening to put a damper on celebrations this holiday, we would like to encourage all residents and businesses to brighten up their premises this festive season with lights, Christmas trees and decorations.

“This will go a long way towards ensuring that the Christmas spirit shines brightly across our region despite the challenges we face.”

The “Light Up Kouga” campaign is a joint initiative of Kouga Municipality, the Kouga Business Forum and Kouga Local Tourism Organisation.

“This is the second year we are running the campaign and we look forward to welcoming even more residents and businesses on board,” Hendricks said.

“We also plan on running Christmas light tours, with Jeffreys Bay’s popular Riksha Tours. These tuk-tuk rides were very in demand last year and are a safe activity for families to enjoy together.”

He said only those homes and businesses that consented to be part of the tour would form part of the official route.

“This means you can decorate your premises even if you do not want to be part of the route.

“What we would, ultimately, like to achieve is for there to be a genuine sense of Christmas across our suburbs and towns.”

He said the municipality would be putting up Christmas trees at its buildings and lights along the Jeffreys Bay beachfront and Humansdorp CBD area.

“We had hoped to put up lights in our Gamtoos Valley towns as well, but the municipality is not the electricity provider in this area and we have been unable to obtain the necessary permissions.

“We will, however, be decorating our premises in these towns.”

Home and business owners who would like for their premises to be included on the tuk-tuk tours are asked to contact Leilani Coetsee from the Kouga Business Forum at [email protected] by Thursday, 10 December.