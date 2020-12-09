fbpx

Bhisho does not have the power to declare election of NMB Mayor invalid

Bhisho does not have the power to declare election of NMB Mayor invalid
Eastern Cape 9 December 2020

The DA has no doubt that the election of Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga in Nelson Mandela Bay was legitimate and that all necessary processes were followed to elect an Acting Speaker to preside over the council meeting.

“The letter by the Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to the office of the Speaker regarding last week’s Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting, is devoid of any truth and in extreme bad faith,” says Andrew Whitfield, the Chairperson of the DA in the Eastern Cape.

In it, MEC Xolile Nqatha states the election of an Acting Speaker and, therefore, the election of a Mayor at last week’s Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting, was unlawful and therefore null and void.

“The Acting City Manager, Mandla George called for nominations for the election of an Acting Speaker while still in the council chamber, which then resulted in the nomination of Cllr Marlon Daniels, which was also seconded.

This is just another example of how the ANC will make use of any and all dirty tricks at their disposal in a desperate attempt to cling to power and comes as no surprise to the Democratic Alliance.

It must also be noted that these proceedings followed after the ANC bared its true colours in a show of absolute tyranny, when the Speaker, ANC councillor Buyelwa Mafaya, staged her own “kidnapping” from the council chamber in City Hall in order to collapse the meeting.

Article continues below...

Cllr Mafaya was clearly removed from the chamber by her own bodyguards.

An official from CoGTA was also virtually logged on to the council proceedings throughout,” said Whitfield.

“If MEC Nqatha believes the process to be flawed, he must approach the courts to request a judicial review. MEC Nqatha sat on his hands for a full year and did nothing while our Metro was in crisis. Now that a DA Mayor has been elected the MEC rushes in exposing his partisanship and his lack of understanding of the law.

The DA has no doubt that the election of Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was legitimate and that all necessary processes were followed to elect an Acting Speaker to preside over the council meeting.

The DA, along with its coalition partners, will not be deterred from fixing the mess left by the previous government, and is committed to working with the residents of this city to take Nelson Mandela Bay forward again,” added Whitfield.

Related Posts

andrew whitfield democratic alliance kouga jeffreys bay tsitsi-kouga constituency
Democratic Alliance calls on the Police to act against EFF’s destruction of property

The Democratic Alliance has condemned the EFF’s incitement of violence and the resultant malicious destruction of property with regards to…

08 Sep 2020
Poverty stricken Dimbaza a monument to economic mismanagement

Dimbaza, once an industrial hub near King Williams Town, has for decades been a prime example of how the ANC…

12 Aug 2018
Andrew Whitfield DA Shadow Minister of Police Jeffreys Bay
R 20 billion budget cuts would cause a loss of 23 000 Policemen

The South African Police announced in Parliament on Wednesday (21 August 2019) that National Treasury has instructed them to cut…

24 Aug 2019
Millions in arrears owed to Eskom

  It has been revealed in Parliament that municipalities and metros across South Africa owe Eskom R162,8 million in outstanding…

12 Jul 2010
Waning support for ANC

A survey conducted late in 2013 has indicated a huge drop in support for the ANC. Ipsos South Africa undertakes…

13 Jan 2014
Public meeting with Athol Trollip in Jeffreys Bay

The Democratic Alliance will be holding a public meeting in Jeffreys Bay this evening with Athol Trollip, the federal chairperson…

25 Sep 2019
andrew whitfield democratic alliance kouga jeffreys bay tsitsi-kouga constituency
Andrew Whitfield to lead the DA in Kouga

The Democratic Alliance has deployed the Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson, Andrew Whitfield, as the new leader of the Tsitsi-Kouga Constituency….

21 Jun 2019
No new jobs in South Africa

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) , shows no real movement in the labour…

01 Aug 2012
Freedom Day celebrated by the DA in Kouga

Kouga was blue yesterday as the DA celebrated Freedom Day with beach cleanups, door to door meetings, braai’s and a…

28 Apr 2018
Huge crowds welcome Patricia de Lille in Humansdorp

The Democratic Alliance in the Kouga rolled out their big guns this weekend when Patricia de Lille, the mayor of…

14 Apr 2014
Nuclear deal will guarantee more downgrades: DA

It is an undeniable fact that South Africa cannot afford, and does not need, government’s planned nuclear energy deal, the…

10 Apr 2017
DA holds crises meeting with Kouga Mayor

Serious concerns about the proposed Kouga municipal budget led the Democratic Party (DA) to request a meeting with the executive…

22 Jun 2011
Census 2011: no need for Paranoia

Census 2011 officially started last week with around 156 000 enumerators, co-ordinators and supervisors setting out across South Africa to…

18 Oct 2011
DA is for the poor people says ANC

During a budget debate in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council yesterday ANC Councillor Andile Mfunda referred to the DA as…

28 Mar 2014
Do you want to serve your community?

Do you have a passion for your community and believe in the principles of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity? If…

06 May 2018