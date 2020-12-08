fbpx

JBay Rage is cancelled

Jeffreys Bay 8 December 2020

Despite the Department of Health claiming the JBay Rage had taken place and was a “super spreader”, the event was only due to take place from 15 to 22 December.

However, the organisers have decided to cancel the JBay rage due to the concerns about reports of increased COVID-19 related cases from students who attended the Ballito Rage events as well as numerous other non-Rage events.

“We are very concerned about the increase of COVID cases in the Kouga district and it is with a heavy heart that we announce that JBay Rage is cancelled,” said the organisers in a statement on their facebook page.

“Over the next few days and in the coming weeks, we will communicate If there are any changes to existing refund policies and procedures.

We want to reiterate that JBay Rage did not take place, as mistakenly reported by the media, this past week and was scheduled to take place on the 15th & 22nd of December 2020.”

Another big event in St Francis Bay, Billys Beach, cancelled late last week.

The Kouga Municipality has also cancelled all Municipal organised events due to the rapid rise in Covid cases in November which saw numbers exceed the previous peak that occurred in June.



The Gamtoos River is one of the unpolluted and strongly flowing rivers in the Jeffreys Bay region.



