Internet access is the key to African prosperity

By 2025, the Internet economy has the potential to contribute nearly $ 180 billion to Africa’s economy.

Internet access is transforming the African continent. Since 2000, the number of people with Internet access has grown to over 520 million, or 40% of the population; and 60% of the population accesses the Internet via mobile.

Increasing Internet access to reach 75% of the population could create 44 million jobs according to the eConomy Africa 2020 report by Google and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

A variety of sectors – including fintech, e-Commerce, healthtech, media and entertainment, local transportation, food delivery, and business-to-business (B2B) e-Logistics – are leading the way in Africa’s digital transformation.

Internet users in Africa is expected to grow by 11 % in the next decade.

Mobile devices are the most common way to access the Internet. Across Africa, 60 % of the population is accessing the Internet via mobile.

The average monthly data usage (Gibabytes) was 1.7 GB per user. This is expected to grow to 7.3 GB by 2014.