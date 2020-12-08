fbpx

Internet access is the key to African prosperity

Internet access is the key to African prosperity
Africa 8 December 2020

By 2025, the Internet economy has the potential to contribute nearly $ 180 billion to Africa’s economy.

Internet access is transforming the African continent. Since 2000, the number of people with Internet access has grown to over 520 million, or 40% of the population; and 60% of the population accesses the Internet via mobile.

Increasing Internet access to reach 75% of the population could create 44 million jobs according to the eConomy Africa 2020 report by Google and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

A variety of sectors – including fintech, e-Commerce, healthtech, media and entertainment, local transportation, food delivery, and business-to-business (B2B) e-Logistics – are leading the way in Africa’s digital transformation.

Article continues below...

Internet users in Africa is expected to grow by 11 % in the next decade.

Mobile devices are the most common way to access the Internet. Across Africa, 60 % of the population is accessing the Internet via mobile.

The average monthly data usage (Gibabytes) was 1.7 GB per user. This is expected to grow to 7.3 GB by 2014.

Related Posts

cape town tourism jeffreys bay table mountain diaz beach cape point
Google declares R 2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape

Last week’s presidential investment summit saw the announcement of five substantial investments into Cape Town and Western Cape. Google (R2.2bn),…

27 Nov 2020