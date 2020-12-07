Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is tendering for a Travel Agent

BUDGET AND TREASURY DIRECTORATE

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT (SCM)

TENDERS

NOTICE

Tenders are invited for the following:

Documents for the following tenders can be obtained at the applicable non-refundable amount per set at Supply Chain Management Tender Office, Harrower Road North End, Port Elizabeth 6001, fax 041 5061969, tel. 041 506 7531, or by prior notification from the Uitenhage Supply Chain Management Office,

17 Sellick Street, Uitenhage, tel. 041 994 1111

This after payment has been made in Port Elizabeth at the cashiers, Mfanasekhaya Gqobose Building (formerly Eric Tindale Building), Govan Mbeki Avenue or in Uitenhage at the Treasury Office, Market Street,

When payment is made, please quote the following information:

On cash/cheque payment: Vote 1001547769

On bank transfer payment: Bank account number: 4079533826, Code 632005

Account name: N.M.B.M. – Deposit Account/Primary Deposit account

Bank : ABSA Bank, P.E.

Reference : Vote 1001547769

Proof of payment must be provided.

TRI-ANNUAL TENDERS Period: Tenders are invited for a 12 – 36 months period SCM No. Service/Good/Other – Value exceeding R1 000 000,00 including VAT Article continues below... Tender Fee SCM/20-20/S TRAVEL CONSULTANT/AGENT AND CAR HIRE Validity Period : 90 days R 616.00

All tenderers must be registered on the Municipality’s supplier’s database through NMBM database. The Municipality reserves the right not to consider the tenders of tenderers not registered on the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s supplier’s database.

Please phone NMBM database 041 – 5063274/3266 to register, if not yet registered.

Tenderers arriving 10 minutes late will not be allowed into a clarification meeting.

SUBMISSION AND OPENING OF TENDERS

Tenders must reach the Municipality by not later than 11:00am on :

4 February 2021:SCM/20-20/S

The tenders in sealed envelopes, clearly stating the contract number and description, must be placed in the tender box at either the Supply Chain Management Offices Corner of Buxton avenue and Harrower Road North End, or at the Municipal Offices, Market Street, Uitenhage between 8:00 and 16:00 weekdays.

Tenders will be publicly opened simultaneously in the in the boardroom, Supply Chain Management Office, Harrower Road, North End, Port Elizabeth and the Conference Room, first floor, Municipal Offices, Market Street, Uitenhage, shortly after 11:00 on the application Thursday.

The Council does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any tenders and late tenders will not be accepted.

The Council promotes the use of previously disadvantaged small and medium contractors.

Details of the preference formula appear in the Supply Chain Management Policy of the Municipality and can be obtained from the Director: Supply Chain Management, Harrower Road, North End, Port Elizabeth.

ALL BID MUST BE SUBMITTED ON THE OFFICIAL FORMS PROVIDED BY THE MUNICIPALITY – NOT TO BE RE-TYPED OR COPIED.”

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC MUST PLEASE NOTE THAAT ACCESS TO THE OPENING OF TENDERS WILL BE LIMITED, TO ALLOW FOR PRESCRIBED SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL IN TERMS OF LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS.