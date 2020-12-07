fbpx

Fishermen rescued at Gamtoos River after boat capsized

Fishermen rescued at Gamtoos River after boat capsized
Jeffreys Bay 7 December 2020

On Saturday afternoon, the Jeffreys Bay NSRI responded to Gamtoos River Mouth following reports of three men rescued by a Good Samaritan fisherman after their boat capsized.

It appears that the three local men were on a 5 meter ski-boat which capsized at around 09h00, leaving them stranded on the Western Bank of the Gamtoos River Mouth with no means of communication.

They swam across the river to seek help and stopped along the way to rest on a sand bank.

They were noticed by a fisherman who diverted his fishing craft to the men on the sandbank and rescued them and brought them to shore safely.

Article continues below...

On NSRI’s arrival on the scene the men were found safe on the beach and they were transported in the NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue vehicle to Kabeljous Beach.

Their boat was recovered and they required no further assistance.

Related Posts

NSRI issues Spring Tide and Rough Seas warning

The NSRI have urged the public to be cautious around the coastline for the remainder of this week and until after…

27 Jun 2018
jeffreys bay
Rough surf conditions expected along the South African coast

Storm conditions, strong gale force winds and rough seas, coupled with a full moon Spring tide will cause dangerous coastal…

21 Jul 2016
Chokka boats collide at sea

Late last night, the St Francis NSRI received a request for assistance from the Chokka fishing boats ALTAR and SOUTHERN…

15 Sep 2014
Swimmers rescued at Oyster Bay

Two teenagers were rescued from the surf at Oyster Bay on Monday afternoon after getting caught in rip currents. The…

15 Jan 2020
Increase in shark activity along Southern Cape coast

The NSRI has appealed to bathers, paddlers and surfers to be cautious along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around…

23 Jun 2020
Stolen NSRI pink buoy tracked down in Port Elizabeth

The pink rescue buoy, stolen from Surfers Point in Jeffreys Bay has been located and returned to the beach. After…

07 Jan 2018
Dramatic Robben Island rescue after trawler runs aground

The  NSRI Table Bay, Melkbosstrand and Bakoven duty crews saved the lives of  the crew and captain of the CLAREMONT…

13 Aug 2013
Family rescued from camp site

The Berg River came down in flood over the Easter weekend, trapping campers at the camp site near Hankey (30…

06 Apr 2015
kromme river
Boat capsizes at mouth of the Kromme River

St Francis Bay – On Monday morning, 06 January, the NSRI were activated following reports of a boat that had…

10 Jan 2020
New SKID unit for Jeffreys Bay NSRI

BuCo has donated a SKID unit to NSRI Jeffreys Bay to be used in the event of major incidents in…

23 Oct 2017
Rip currents biggest cause of drowning in South Africa

As the holiday season ends, the National Sea Rescue Institute has looked at the drowning statistics from the NSRI stations…

23 Jan 2015
NSRI on high alert following heavy rains along the coast

NSRI volunteer sea rescue crews across the coastlines along parts of the Western Cape, Southern Cape and Eastern Cape were…

15 Jul 2012
NSRI rescues fisherman near Gamtoos River

At 21:36 on Good Friday, the Jeffreys Bay National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was alerted to a missing 53 year…

11 Apr 2012
American tourist still missing

1 September 2015 The search is expected to continue this morning for an American teenager who went missing in the…

01 Sep 2015
Jeffreys Bay
New Lifesaving container for Jeffreys Bay

A container has been converted into a Lifeguard tower for Jeffreys Bay and will be transported here next week by…

17 Oct 2018