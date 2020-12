Natural beauty surrounds us with Cape St Francis being one of the gems in Kouga.

While no longer a small village with hardly any permanent residents, Cape St Francis has retained its small village feel.

Families have set up home in Cape St Francis and enjoy the beaches and perfect waves that break along the coastline regularly.

The sunrises can be spectacular and in this image, local photographer Clive Wright has captured the beauty of Cape St Francis as dawn breaks.