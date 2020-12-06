COVID-19 is a catalyst for business transformation

COVID-19 has driven businesses around the globe to transform to enable remote workforces, adopt digital workflows, optimize business operations, and innovate to meet the needs of a new market.

Many of these changes will be permanent and will continue to influence tech purchases in 2021, according to the 2021 State of IT Report

Among all businesses, 64% enabled a remote workforce in 2020 and more than half of all companies plan to retain flexible work policies even after the pandemic ends — which will necessitate additional technology investment.

Because the remote work revolution wouldn’t be possible without modern communications technology, many decision-makers increasingly view tech investments as essential for maintaining productivity levels and business continuity, even when businesses cut back in other areas.

Business plans resulting from COVID-19

44%have already or plan to accelerate digital transformation

33%plan to improve security, risk, & governance