Marina Martinique Property for sale – Bridge Waters bargain

There are hardly any open plots available on Marina Martinique anymore as the upmarket estate has experienced a property boom over the past seven years.

However, there are still good bargains to be found and this property at Bridge Waters is one of them.

The recently upgraded three bedroom home is situated just off the canals and can be found near the iconic Marina Martinique bridge.

There are plenty of outside living areas and the modern kitchen flows into the dining and lounge areas of the home.

Easy access to the canals means a boat can be moored alongside the canal wall for those joy rides on the water at Marina Martinique.

Home of open water swimming in South Africa Marina Martinique offers something for the whole family.

The annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, is a highlight of the December holiday programme in Jeffreys Bay,

Wacky Water Park can keep the youngsters busy all day while the adults take in the beauty and magnificence of Marina Martiniqiue.

This property is available for R 2 350 000,

Phone Nicholas Melck on 0721993395 for more information.