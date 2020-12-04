Nelson Mandela Bay declared as a Covid hotspot

Following a recommendation of the National Coronavirus Command Council and after consultation with Premiers, metro mayors and traditional leaders, the South African Government has declared that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality is a coronavirus hotspot.
In addition to the existing Alert Level 1 regulations, the following additional restrictions will apply in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro with effect from midnight yesterday:
– The hours of the curfew will be from 10pm and 4am.
All post-funeral gatherings are prohibited.
In order to maintain the current prevention measures, the National State of Disaster will be extended to 15 January 2021, in line with the Disaster Management Act.
All existing Level 1 restrictions remain in force throughout the country.
Photo: Stan Blumberg