Nelson Mandela Bay declared as a Covid hotspot

Eastern Cape 4 December 2020

Following a recommendation of the National Coronavirus Command Council and after consultation with Premiers, metro mayors and traditional leaders, the South African Government  has declared that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality is a coronavirus hotspot.

In addition to the existing Alert Level 1 regulations, the following additional restrictions will apply in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro with effect from midnight yesterday:

– The hours of the curfew will be from 10pm and 4am.

This means that – except for emergencies – no person may be outside their place of residence between those times.
This does not apply to essential workers who are permitted to work during those hours.
– The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.
– Alcohol consumption in public spaces, such as beaches and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings.
– Gatherings – including religious gatherings – may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events.
At all times, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

All post-funeral gatherings are prohibited.

In order to maintain the current prevention measures, the National State of Disaster will be extended to 15 January 2021, in line with the Disaster Management Act.

All existing Level 1 restrictions remain in force throughout the country.

Photo: Stan Blumberg

