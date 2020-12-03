World’s Best Surfers set for 50th Edition of Billabong Pipe Masters

The Billabong Pipe Masters in Memory of Andy Irons is celebrating its 50th edition as the world’s best male surfers arrive on the seven-mile miracle known as Oahu’s North Shore.

After nearly a year since the last CT event, an international field of top surfers are anxious to kick off the tour in one of the most challenging and preeminent waves on the planet – the Banzai Pipeline.

Italo Ferreira will look to cement his place in Pipeline folklore by securing his second consecutive event win at the world-renowned break and begin his journey to defend his WSL Title.

However, hot on his heels is fellow Brazilian and two-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina, last year’s CT runner-up.

Meanwhile, entering his 30th year competing in the CT, 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater, would love nothing more than to add to his record-setting seven victories at Pipeline while getting a jump on the rest of the field as the road to the WSL Finals begins in Hawaii for the first time ever.

After working collaboratively with state and county officials to hold the Pipe Masters as a non-spectator film production, the WSL is following COVID-19 health and safety procedures and guidelines that include the multiple testing of athletes and staff, physical distancing measures, temperature checks, minimal personnel on-site, and the frequent disinfecting of common areas.

The Billabong Pipeline Masters is the first stop on the 2021 Men’s CT, and the rankings after the penultimate stop will determine the top five male surfers to make it into the first-ever WSL Finals, which will be held in Lower Trestles in Southern California in September 2021.

The Corona Open JBay is scheduled to tale place in July 2021.

This playoff-style competition will determine the 2021 WSL Champions in a single day of intense, world-class surfing.