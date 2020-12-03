Police arrest Perlemoen poachers in Jeffreys Bay

The Police dog unit managed to track down eight suspects and also sniffed out 429 abalone (perlemoen) hidden in the bushes in Wavecrest, Jeffrey’s Bay.

It is alleged that on 01 December 2020 at about 03:00am, members of the Jeffrey’s Bay Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit were conducting operations along the beach in Jeffrey’s Bay, when they spotted six suspicious men.

The six men were found in possession of diving equipment’s and were arrested immediately. Police also searched for the two suspects who ran into the nearby bushes.

The four-legged K9 officer, Max (6 year-old German shepherd) attached to the Humansdorp K9 Unit, was dispatched to search for the suspects and moments later managed to track down the two suspects and also recovered 429 abalone stashed in four bags and hidden in the bushes.

Police also seized a white bakkie for further investigation. The suspects aged between 21 and 40 were charged with the illegal possession of abalone.