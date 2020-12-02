fbpx

Virtual Ordinary Council meeting: 11 December 2020

Jeffreys Bay 2 December 2020

Notice is hereby given in terms of the amended Directions on Municipal Operations and Governance, in terms of Section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002, which came into effect on 7 May 2020, that all meetings of Council and Council Committees will be held using media platforms.

Therefore, a virtual Ordinary Council Meeting will be held on Friday, 11 December 2020, at 10:00.

As the meeting is a non-contact meeting, a full recording of the Council Meeting will be published on the Kouga website immediately after the meeting.

The meeting agenda can be accessed and downloaded from the Kouga website www.kouga.gov.za prior to the meeting.

