What Is FTTH?

Fibre To The Home (FTTH) refers to the use of optic fibre cables to provide unprecedented high-speed Internet access and other services, directly to individual residences, apartment buildings and businesses.

FTTH dramatically increases the connection speeds available to computer users compared with copper based technologies like DSL, currently in common use, says Frogfoot Fibre.

Fibre is up to 250 times faster than today’s basic DSL broadband. Upload speed is more or less the same as download speed, which is great for video conferencing via Skype and for remote working. Fibre future-proofs your home.

Improved Security

Rolling out a fibre network makes it possible for CCTV cameras to be placed throughout the community, which can play a significant role in improving the overall security in the areas they cover.

HD Entertainment possible

Rapidly download or even live stream your favourite HD TV shows, movies, games and music via the Internet.

Internet telephony

VoIP (Voice over IP) can cut your phone costs by making calls (locally and internationally) from your home at a fraction of current costs, but with crystal clear quality.

Improved Mobile phone coverage

Mobile phone coverage (which can be very poor in some areas) can be improved with the installation of decentralised mini-antennas mounted on, for example, camera poles and traffic lights can be powered through the fibre network.

This is a very viable means of addressing environmental and health concerns associated with large masts in residential areas.

Additional services

Smart metering and home automation allows homeowners to upgrade to smart homes, with remote control of alarms, devices, lights, appliances, and remote measuring of water and electricity consumption.