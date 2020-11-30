Photo of the day – Marina Martinique bridge

Marina Martinique has developed into a world class marina with winding canals filled with fresh sea water.

While the original vision by developer Oswald Buchner was to create a yachting mecca with access to the sea, Marina Martinique has instead become the primary open water swim venue in South Africa.

The South African Open Water Swim Champs have been held for the past four years in Marina Martinique, while the Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, remains one of the bucket list open water swim events in the country.

Investment wise, anybody who bought property a few years ago will have seen a healthy return already.

There are hardly any open plots on the canals anymore and the 2017 Municipal Valuation roll shows that Marina Martinique was the fastest growing suburb in Kouga in terms of growth in property price.

Any property that has sight of one of the iconic Marina Martinique bridges automatically adds even more to the value.