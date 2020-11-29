fbpx

Power interruption St Francis Bay

Jeffreys Bay 29 November 2020

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY

NOTICE NUMBER: 212/2020

KOUGA INTERRUPTION OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: AREA AFFECTED:

St Francis Bay; Cape St. Francis, Oyster Bay

Kindly note that the electricity supply will be interrupted on the date and time indicated below. This interruption is necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance by ESKOM.

All electrical appliances must be treated as live during this shutdown period.

The shutdown is permitted to incrementing weather.

Your co-operation is highly appreciated.

DATES TIME
30 November 2020 11:00 am to 15:00 am
7 December 2020 11:00 am to 15:00 am

Photo: Clive Wright

