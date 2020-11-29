Power interruption St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY

NOTICE NUMBER: 212/2020

KOUGA INTERRUPTION OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: AREA AFFECTED:

St Francis Bay; Cape St. Francis, Oyster Bay

Kindly note that the electricity supply will be interrupted on the date and time indicated below. This interruption is necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance by ESKOM.

All electrical appliances must be treated as live during this shutdown period.

Your co-operation is highly appreciated.

DATES TIME 30 November 2020 11:00 am to 15:00 am 7 December 2020 11:00 am to 15:00 am

