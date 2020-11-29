Power interruption St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY
NOTICE NUMBER: 212/2020
KOUGA INTERRUPTION OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: AREA AFFECTED:
St Francis Bay; Cape St. Francis, Oyster Bay
Kindly note that the electricity supply will be interrupted on the date and time indicated below. This interruption is necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance by ESKOM.
All electrical appliances must be treated as live during this shutdown period.
The shutdown is permitted to incrementing weather.
Your co-operation is highly appreciated.
|DATES
|TIME
|30 November 2020
|11:00 am to 15:00 am
|7 December 2020
|11:00 am to 15:00 am
