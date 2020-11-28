fbpx

Photo of the day – Buffalo in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay Photo's 28 November 2020

There cannot be many towns in South Africa that are bordered by nature reserves like Jeffreys Bay.

Better known for its magnificent beaches and perfect waves for surfing, JBay is also home to the Kabeljous Nature Reserve and the Seekoei Nature Reserve.

The Kabeljous River is a special place with Khoisan burial sites and shell middens upriver and trails through thicket of noorseboom make a visit to the nature reserve mandatory.

Horse trails are also available through the indigenous bush and onto the beach at the Kabeljous Nature Reserve.

On the other side of Jeffreys Bay one can find the Seekoei Nature Reserve, where hippo once roamed.

The hippo are long gone, but on Lombardini the buffalo have returned and a drive on the gravel road along the upper reaches of Seekoei River can often be rewarding with a herd of buffalo or a flock of Blue Cranes close to the road.

 

