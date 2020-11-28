Best Of Wine Tourism Awards 2021

Celebrating innovation and excellence in wine tourism throughout the nine greatest wine regions in the world, wineries across the Western Cape entered into the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Best Of Wine Tourism Awards.

These awards provide an opportunity for wineries and other visitor-serving businesses in each region to gain exposure and recognition for their commitment to presenting leading wine tourism options while giving visitors a one-stop list of the best places to experience.

This international annual competition is designed to reward the wineries in each of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network’s member cities, for their excellence in seven different categories, including:

Accommodation

Wine Tourism Restaurants

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

Architecture & Landscape

Art & Culture

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

Wine Tourism Services

Wesgro, the Official Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape worked closely with Vinpro, a non-profit company that represents 2 500 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders in finalising these awards.

The 2021 winners are:

· Accommodation

Winner: Lanzerac Wine Estate

· Wine Tourism Restaurants

Winner: Delaire Graff Estate

· Sustainable Wine Tourism Practice

Winner: La Motte Wine Estate

Article continues below...

· Architecture & Landscape

Winner: Delaire Graff Estate

· Art & Culture

Winner: La Motte Wine Estate

· Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

Winner: Creation Wines

· Wine Tourism Services

Winner: La Motte Wine Estate

“We are proud of each of our members who have pushed through the challenges our industry has faced this year by continuing to excel and innovate, and in so doing, showcasing South Africa as a world-class wine tourism destination,” said Marisah Nieuwoudt, Vinpro wine tourism manager.