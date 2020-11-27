SanParks offering 40% Discount on Black Friday

SANParks is offering 40% discount on Black Friday (27 November 2020) on accommodation, camping, wilderness trails and activities which can be booked online.
The discount is valid for stays between and including 27 January to 18 March 2021 .
The discount will not be offered at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. Terms and conditions apply.
Terms and Conditions:
- Applies only to new reservations made by the public via the online bookings platform on www.sanparks.org/bookings/ on 27 November 2020.
- Qualifying accommodation, camping, trails and activities bookings apply to stays between and including 27 January to 18 March 2021. Weekends included.
- Discounted bookings subject to availability. The discount applies only to the cost of the selected accommodation, camping, trails and/or activities. No discounts will be offered on conservation fees, Wild Card purchases, activities (not availble on the SANParks online bookings platform), meals, etc. A 1% Community Levy will apply to discounted reservation costs.
- Discount only available for accommodation units, campsites, trails and activities that can be booked via the SANParks online bookings platform: https://www.sanparks.org/bookings/
- The 40% discount offer is not available for Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.
- These reservations will be subject to the terms and conditions of the SANParks online booking system and reservations made through any other channel are not entitled to the discounts. The discounts are not available to the Travel Trade.