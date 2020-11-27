fbpx

Google declares R 2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape

Google declares R 2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape
Business 27 November 2020

Last week’s presidential investment summit saw the announcement of five substantial investments into Cape Town and Western Cape.

Google (R2.2bn), Amdec (R2bn), Capita (R500m), Lactalis (R100m) and Teraco (R4.4bn into South Africa with R3bn invested into the Cape) collectively committing R7.8 billion into the Province.

The investments bode well for local and international investor confidence, further positioning the Cape as a place with an abundance of investment opportunities.

Acknowledging the calibre of the investors, Salman Kajie, head of the InvestSA One Stop Shop Western Cape, explained that the corporates who have declared these investments are pioneers in their fields and are not distracted by short-term factors.

Kajie went on to explain, “despite economic headwinds, political uncertainty and a national state of disaster caused by the global pandemic, these investors have evaluated and understand the long-term gains realised by investing in our province.

Furthermore, by putting down roots in Cape Town and the Western Cape, they see the opportunities to capitalise on growth on the wider African continent.”

Article continues below...

“Not only do these investments boost our local economy, but they will go contribute to much-needed job creation in the Western Cape,” commented Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier.

“Maintaining our position as a leading investment destination, retaining investor confidence and attracting new investments remain key as we rebuild our economy following a challenging year. These declarations are compelling proof to the local and global investment market that we are open for business!”

Wegro CEO, Tim Harris, concluded: “It is very encouraging to see that big corporate players from three of our key source markets (UK, USA and France) are realising the abundance of opportunities on offer in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

South Africa’s agriculture sector had a solid start to the year with first-quarter gross value‑added growing by 28% quarter-on-quarter.

Similarly, our BPO sector is recognised as a leading offshore destination – offering world class skills at an affordable price. The fact that global tech giants such as Google are looking to make a considerable investment in the province, further solidifies our position as Africa’s Tech Capital.”

Related Posts

Water disaster facing Cape Town and Kouga Municipality

Cape Town is rapidly running out of water, while in Kouga, food and job security is at risk with the…

19 Nov 2017
Awesome footage of Great White Sharks

There has been an increase of sharka activity along the South African coastline recently, with warning being issued in Cape…

05 Jan 2012
Gina Smith wins Rip Curl Grom Search

Light rain, thick mist, a forced move from Long Beach to the Muizenberg Pavilion on Day one and some great…

07 Jun 2011
Human Polar Bear- Lewis Pugh visits SA

  He  has swum 1 Km at the North Pole in -1.7 degree water. He swam in a lake on Mount Everest…

25 Aug 2010
DA delivers jobs says Stats SA

StatsSA’s Census 2011 of municipal data reveals that where the DA governs, South Africans have a better chance of finding…

05 Aug 2013
Hawks arrest cop killer in Cape Town

The Hawks have arrested a 27-year-old suspect believed to be linked to the murder of Cape Town’s Metro Police Constable…

02 Oct 2016
cape town tourism jeffreys bay table mountain diaz beach cape point
Cape Town rated most financial sustainable metro in South Africa

The City of Cape Town is the most sustainable metro in South Africa according to a Ratings Afrika report just…

05 Aug 2020
Drought: Has Cape Town planned properly for Day Zero?

“Day Zero is the stark reality we face when most taps will be turned off and residents will have to…

18 Jan 2018
My Octupus Teacher is a must watch South African Documentary

The Great African Sea forest is a global treasure, but unlike famous wild places like the Amazon or the Serengeti,…

14 Sep 2020
J’Bay beach babe Une Lottering is making waves in the fashion world

Jeffreys Bay is renowned for the gorgeous women who adorn our golden beaches, soaking up the sun and watching the…

09 Mar 2012
Teraco’s new development will be the largest data centre in Africa

Teraco, Africa’s largest interconnection hub and vendor-neutral data centre provider, has announced that construction has commenced on a new hyperscale…

24 Nov 2020
Swimming with Great White Sharks

South Africans are a different breed to the rest of the world. This is borne out by the extreme things…

22 May 2011
V&A Waterfront
Cape Town is the greatest city in the world

The results are in and 45 000 readers of the Telegraph have voted for Cape Town as being the best…

11 Dec 2018
Cash robberies on the increase

  There is a trend developing in South Africa of people being followed to a bank or from a bank…

03 Sep 2010
Seli 1 oil spill could have been avoided

The devastating effects of a kilometre-long oil slick near Blauwberg could have been prevented if Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson did her…

06 Sep 2012