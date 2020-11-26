fbpx

Tri Nations title anyone’s for the taking

Rugby 26 November 2020

Coming back from consecutive losses to beat Argentina in Newcastle on Saturday would keep the All Blacks in the Investec Tri Nations hunt.

It is New Zealand’s final game of the unprecedented 2020 season.

Saturday’s draw between Argentina and Australia, left all three sides with a chance to claim the title.

For the All Blacks, a regulation four-point win would put the pressure on Australia to beat Argentina in the final game of the tournament by an unlikely margin, due to the All Blacks 26+ points differential.

A bonus-point win for the All Blacks would put the pressure on Argentina to remain close enough for a loser’s bonus point and then beat Australia to claim their first Tri Nations title.

Australia’s hopes of success in the series were not helped by their draw on Saturday when out to a 15-6 lead only to have Argentina come back to level the scores in the tryless contest.

Again Argentina’s first five-eighths Nicolas Sanchez was the key performer, landing five penalty goals, to ensure the draw. Australia’s first five-eights Reece Hodge also landed five penalty goals but missed another, near the end, that would have given Australia the win.

