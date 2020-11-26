fbpx

Disaster Management Volunteers appointed to curb spread of Covid-19

Jeffreys Bay 26 November 2020

110 Disaster Management Volunteers have been appointed by Kouga Municipality to assist curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the municipal hotspots.

With the festive season rapidly looming and the second wave of the coronavirus underway, Kouga Municipality has deployed extra hands to assist in the control and management of the coronavirus in the municipality.

High risk areas have been identified and the young men and women have been stationed on the streets of Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay and Patensie armed with sanitizers and fresh masks.

“They have a role and responsibility to ensure that the community adheres to the Covid-19 rules and regulations,” said the Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“They are there to monitor social distancing, ensure that masks are worn correctly, sanitize at shop entrances & taxis as well as the monitor confirmed positive cases,” he said.

“The main objective is to flatten the curve, therefore residents and holiday makers are requested to adhere to the guidance of the Disaster Management Volunteers to keep Kouga safe.”

