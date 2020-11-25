fbpx

Power cuts planned in Jeffreys Bay

Power cuts planned in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 25 November 2020

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY

NOTICE NUMBER: 210/2020

KOUGA INTERRUPTION OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: AREA AFFECTED:

ALL AREAS IN JEFFREYS BAY:

Aston Bay; JBay Central; Wavecrest; Oceanview; Pellsrus; Paradise; Marina Martinique;

Fountains Mall; C-Place; JBay Industrial;

Lifestyle Estate; Fountains Estate

Kindly note that the electricity supply will be interrupted on the date and time as indicated below. This interruption is necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance by ESKOM.

All electrical appliances must be treated as live during this shutdown period.

The shutdown is permitted to incrementing weather.

Your co-operation is highly appreciated.

DATES TIME
29 November 2020 07:00 am to 10:00 am
Alternatively: 6 December 2020 07:00 am to 10:00 am

