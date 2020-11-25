fbpx

Minister Mantashe wants to build nuclear power stations

Minister Mantashe wants to build nuclear power stations
South Africa 25 November 2020

The National Energy Regulator (NERSA) has issued a call for public comment on the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy’s draft plan to go ahead with building 2 500 MW of new nuclear power.

OUTA opposes new nuclear power as unaffordable and inappropriate for South Africa, particularly in the light of the advances in renewable energy, backed up with flexible generation and energy storage, and will make a submission on this.

OUTA is watching the new nuclear build process unfold with great concern.

NERSA is considering the draft determination by the minister. In terms of the law, the minister issues the draft determination in terms of section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act to NERSA for its agreement or “concurrence”. NERSA must conduct a public consultation process before deciding whether to concur with the determination.

The government’s last attempt to build nuclear power ended in April 2017 when civil society won a court order overturning the then minister’s illegal decision on this.

Article continues below...

These are the documents:

• The NERSA invitation to comment is here.

• The Minister’s draft section 34 determination is here.
• The NERSA consultation paper is here.

• The Integrated Resource Plan 2019 is here.

The deadline for public comment is 5 February 2021.

Related Posts

SA can’t afford NHI – economist

Nedbank analyst Busisiwe Radebe says the fiscal space does not exist for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. Radebe…

28 Aug 2019
Another medal for South Africa at the London Olympics

Bridgitte Hartley has made it an extra special Women’s Day for South Africa, winning a bronze medal in the women’s…

10 Aug 2012
Criminal syndicates drive collapse of South African abalone

Over the past 18 years, poachers have stripped South African coastal waters of at least 96 million abalone. Efforts to…

22 Sep 2018
Man arrested for murdering Policeman

During the early hours of yesterday morning (21 July 2019), three constables were attacked by a lone gunman at Delft…

22 Jul 2019
Police hunt for killers of Mozambican man

The South African Police have launched a manhunt for suspects pictured on the front page of the Sunday Times, who…

20 Apr 2015
South African swimmers to compete in World Champs

The 14th FINA World Championships are the beginning of the South African Aquatic team’s preparations for the Olympic Games next…

14 Jul 2011
Study reveals COVID-19 perceptions in SA

While many South Africans know a great deal about COVID-19, the majority still believe they are at low risk of…

27 Apr 2020
The Lost Generation

There is something profoundly disturbing about that fact that there is an estimated 143 – 163 million orphans in the…

11 Feb 2011
Amla, Kallis put Proteas firmly in the driving seat

It was the “Amla and Kallis show” on day four of the first Test at the Kia Oval in London…

23 Jul 2012
Freedom Day celebrated by the DA in Kouga

Kouga was blue yesterday as the DA celebrated Freedom Day with beach cleanups, door to door meetings, braai’s and a…

28 Apr 2018
COVID-19 cases rise to 3 300, four new deaths

South Africa on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths, leading to a total of 58 people who have succumbed to…

21 Apr 2020
Le Clos wins World Title

The FINA/Arena Swimming World Cup Series concluded  in Tokyo yesterday with another fantastic performance from South Africa’s Chad le Clos….

14 Nov 2011
Third confirmed CoronaVirus case in South Africa

The wife of South Africa’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient, has tested positive for the virus, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize…

09 Mar 2020
Pravin Gordhan
Is our banking system safe?

The Democratic Alliance has called on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to mandate a Reserve Bank investigation into the setting of…

10 Jul 2012
Energy minister insists on nuclear

The new Minister of Energy, David Mahlobo, appears determined to push ahead with nuclear procurement at an unspecified future date….

24 Nov 2017