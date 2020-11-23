Covid cases continue to spike in Kouga

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga continue to spike, raising serious concerns over the expected influx of holidaymakers into the region over the next few weeks.

Kouga Municipality has a total of 2 704 cases recorded which 2 334 have recovered. Sadly, 52 people have lost their lives.

As of 21 November 2020 there is a total of 318 active cases.

The breakdown per town is:

Humansdorp: 120, Jeffreys Bay: 111, Patensie: 33, Hankey: 32, St Francis Bay: 11, Thornhill: 9, Loerie: 2. Oyster Bay has no new cases.

The Kouga Municipality has already cancelled all its own funded and organized events over the holiday season including the opening of season and New Year’s celebration at Main Beach.