77 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga as the number of positive cases in Jeffreys Bay alone sits at 77 as at 20 November.

This is up from 44 cases on 18 November.

Kouga Municipality has a total of 2577 cases recorded of which 2269 have recovered.

As of 20 Nov 2020 there is a total of 256 active cases.

The breakdown of positive cases per town in Kouga as at 20 November 2020 is:

Article continues below...

Humansdorp: 102, Jeffreys Bay: 77, Patensie: 29, Hankey: 25, St Francis Bay: 9, Thornhill: 10, Loerie: 4. Oyster Bay has no new cases.

With all indications that the coastal towns of Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay can expect a major influx of holiday makers over the next few weeks, there is concern that these figures can rise exponentially.

The Western Cape Government has declared the Garden Route a Covid hot spot while cases continue to rise in Nelson Mandela Bay as well.