Swim South Africa investigating sex abuse cases

Swimming South Africa is investigating claims of sex abuse according to their CEO Shaun Adriaanse.

Two unrelated cases of sexual harassment/abuse were brought to the attention of Swimming South Africa. The one case relates back approximately 40 years between the then two athletes, while the other incident is said to be recent. Both cases have apparently been reported to the SAPS.

Swimming SA has since instituted the process of investigating these very serious allegations to ascertain if its alleged members are in breach of the Federation’s policies and code of conduct.

“Until such time as the investigation is concluded, no further public comments will be made. Under the circumstances, we are unable to confirm the identity of any of the parties involved as the matter is under investigation,” said Adriaanse.