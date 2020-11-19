Kouga Municipality cancels its own seasonal events

With steady rise of the coronavirus infections in the municipality and country, Kouga Municipality has officially announced that it will no longer host and fund events for the festive season.

With about 937 active cases in the Sarah Baartman District, which 228 are from Kouga Municipality, the infections continue to increase.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said that the municipality had no other option but attempt to nib the problem on the bud by cancelling all Kouga Municipality funded and co-hosted events.

“Unfortunately, due to the spike in covid-19 cases and evident surge of the second wave in the municipality we cannot continue with these events”, he said.

“We do acknowledge that the National Disaster Management Act restrictions on the number of people allowed at public gatherings has been amended, but it is important to halt all events and protect those who would be involved in them”.

The municipality will continue to assess the situation and the planned events may be hosted in the Easter season in 2021.

The partnership agreement with Oomph Media to co-host the Municipality’s summer programme is suspended and will be reviewed with the possibility of co-hosting events in the Easter season.

“The coronavirus pandemic has illustrated the need for event cancellation for when the truly unexpected happens,” said the Mayor.

“Life and events simply cannot go on as usual.”

“Abide and obey the safety precautions, the light at the end of the tunnel may come sooner than we expect”.