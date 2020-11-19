fbpx

Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga

Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 19 November 2020

There has been a surge in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga Municipality with 66 new cases being reported in Humansdorp and 44 in Jeffreys Bay.

The new cases were detected from 17-18 November 2020.

Kouga Municipality now has a total of 2 528 cases recorded which 2 134 have recovered.

As of 18 Nov 2020 there is a total of 344 active cases.

The breakdown of new cases per town as of 18 November 2020 is as follows:

Humansdorp: 66, Jeffreys Bay: 44, Hankey: 22, Patensie: 13, Loerie: 6, St Francis Bay: 5, Thornhill: 7, Loerie: 6. Oyster Bay has no new cases.

Article continues below...

The total number of active cases per town is:

Humansdorp: 138, Jeffreys Bay: 104, Hankey: 34, Patensie: 26, St Francis Bay: 15, Thornhill: 15.

The Kouga Municipality has cancelled all its funded and co-funded events for the upcoming holiday season in an effort to keep residents and tourists safe during the peak season.

The Western Cape Government has issued a hotspot alert for the Garden Route after a spike in new cases in George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

Related Posts

Photo of the day – Lightning at Humansdorp

A major storm developed over Kouga last night after a hot and humid day. Rain fell over Jeffreys Bay while…

08 Mar 2020
crime
Humansdorp man killed in horror crash on the N2

The police in Humansdorp are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a car accident that occurred about 18:00 yesterday,…

14 Aug 2017
house of chic humansdorp
Business robbed in Humansdorp

A prominent business was robbed in Humansdorp with the thieves gaining access through the roof. The suspects gained access by…

09 Jun 2018
State of the art sewage plant for Kruisfontein

Humansdorp has become home to one of the most cutting-edge sewer treatment facilities in the world. The Kruisfontein Waste Water…

28 Nov 2019
A local surfing movie with heart

Die PRO is an absolutely delightful Afrikaans coming-of-age surf film that proudly showcases the best local film-making has to offer….

22 Sep 2015
boskloof humansdorp
Water supply to Boskloof to be interrupted

The water supply to Boskloof in Humansdorp will be interrupted periodically from August 5 to 16 to allow for the…

05 Aug 2019
Providing food during Covid-19 lockdown

Nutritional Organic Vegetable Garden at the Rainbow School in Kruisfontein, is providing fresh healthy food items for community food parcels…

08 May 2020
Free roadworthy checks for Kouga motorists

Kouga Municipality will be helping locals arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season. “Our Traffic Department will be…

29 Nov 2019
Pavements vandalized in Humansdorp

Mindless vandalism is jeopardizing Kouga Municipality’s efforts to build sidewalks near the Point in Arcadia, Humansdorp. The newly-cast sidewalks have…

29 Jun 2019
Delivery truck hijacked on freeway near Humansdorp

A delivery truck was hijacked on the N2 near Humansdorp on Tuesday, 5 December, after being pulled over by an…

08 Dec 2017
humansdorp
Kouga Municipality to buy land for housing developments

In a historic Council meeting held on 17 April 2019 in Jeffreys Bay, the DA led Kouga Council resolved to…

22 Apr 2019
point jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality to phase out tenant accounts

Kouga Municipality will be phasing out tenant accounts over the 2019/20 financial year in a bid to streamline the municipality’s…

06 Jul 2019
Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans. The Town…

08 Sep 2020
Help needed for Lungiso matrics

Lungiso High School in KwaNomzamo is once again hosting their Grade 12 learners on the school premises for the duration…

02 Nov 2017
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved

“An area where we are particularly proud of the progress we have made, is waste management and cleansing.” So said…

20 Mar 2019