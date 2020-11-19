Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga

There has been a surge in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga Municipality with 66 new cases being reported in Humansdorp and 44 in Jeffreys Bay.

The new cases were detected from 17-18 November 2020.

Kouga Municipality now has a total of 2 528 cases recorded which 2 134 have recovered.

As of 18 Nov 2020 there is a total of 344 active cases.

The breakdown of new cases per town as of 18 November 2020 is as follows:

Humansdorp: 66, Jeffreys Bay: 44, Hankey: 22, Patensie: 13, Loerie: 6, St Francis Bay: 5, Thornhill: 7, Loerie: 6. Oyster Bay has no new cases.

Article continues below...

The total number of active cases per town is:

Humansdorp: 138, Jeffreys Bay: 104, Hankey: 34, Patensie: 26, St Francis Bay: 15, Thornhill: 15.

The Kouga Municipality has cancelled all its funded and co-funded events for the upcoming holiday season in an effort to keep residents and tourists safe during the peak season.

The Western Cape Government has issued a hotspot alert for the Garden Route after a spike in new cases in George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.