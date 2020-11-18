fbpx

WSL Championship Tour to kick off in Hawaii

WSL Championship Tour to kick off in Hawaii
Surfing 18 November 2020

Lower Trestles is back on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) calendar in 2021, this time as the stage of the first-ever WSL Finals.

The men’s and women’s World Titles will be decided in a single-day competition, where the top five men and top five women ranked during the CT season will battle for their respective titles in a new surf-off format at one of the world’s best waves.

The WSL Finals waiting period will run from September 8 – 17, 2021.

“Putting on an international tour amid a global pandemic is not an easy task, but the dedication and work of the entire organization, gives us confidence that we can safely execute these competitions on behalf of our athletes, staff and the local communities,” said Erik Logan, WSL CEO.

The road to The WSL Finals will start at the Maui Pro presented by ROXY with the women competing at Honolua Bay in Maui, Hawaii from 4-15 December 2020. The men will compete at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii at the Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask from 8 – 20 December 2020 in Oahu.

Article continues below...

The WSL has collaborated extensively with public health officials, medical experts, as well as local government agencies, to create thorough health and plans for the upcoming CT season.

These plans were designed to ensure the health and safety of athletes, staff, and the surrounding community. All CT competitions will be strictly executed to follow the WSL’s health and safety procedures, which were developed based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and emerging best practices established by other sports leagues and broadcast-only live sports.

These procedures include testing for athletes and essential staff, strict physical distancing measures, temperature checks, limited or no on-site fans, and minimal personnel on-site.

The Corona Open JBay is set to take place from 4 – 13 July 2021 at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19.

Related Posts

South African surfers shine in World Qualifying Series

South Africans Matt McGillivray and Benji Brand posted impressive results in Australia and Hawaii respectively to move into the Top…

13 Feb 2017
Lucas Chianca Wins Nazare Challenge in Portugal

Reigning World Surf League Big Wave Tour (BWT) Champion Grant Baker battled through three rounds of daunting 20-30 foot waves…

13 Feb 2018
Vans Triple Crown: Jordy Smith Is Back!

After a year in which he’s been plagued by injury, Jordy Smith is determined to finish his season on his feet.  …

16 Nov 2015
Injured Florence withdraws from JBay Open of Surfing

John John Florence has withdrawn from the JBay Open due an ongoing ankle injury he suffered while on a surf…

07 Jul 2015
Jordy Smith Wins World Cup of Surfing in Hawaii

Jordy Smith won the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Sunset Beach to claim his first victory in Hawaiian waves…

06 Dec 2016
jbay winterfest corona open jbay
Jeffreys Bay remains on World Championship Surf Tour

The World Surf League has announced that the 2020 Championship Surf Tour has been officially cancelled due to the Coronavirus…

19 Jul 2020
Flores beats Medina to win Billabing Pro Tahiti

Jeremy Flores has won the Billabong Pro Tahiti against reigning WSL Champion Gabriel Medina. The final was held in six…

26 Aug 2015
JBay surfer Matt McGillivray qualifies for WSL Championship Tour 2020

After advancing through round three of the Vans World Cup 10,000 Qualifying Series (QS) event at Sunset Beach yesterday, word…

02 Dec 2019
Jordy Smith will be defending his title at Trestles

The world’s best surfers are just one week away from competing at Lower Trestles, located in San Clemente, California, for…

31 Aug 2017
Twiggy Baker to defend Puerto Escondido title

Reigning World Surf League Big Wave Tour Champion Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker will start his challenge for the 2017/2018 title in…

29 Jul 2017
The World Surf League to kick off in Hawaii

After a year of COVID-related stops and starts, specialty events and controlled environment scenarios, the World Surf League is set…

30 Oct 2020
Surf ranch pro world surf league
Carissa Moore and Gabriel Medina win Surf Ranch Pro

Carissa Moore and Gabriel Medina have won the inaugural Surf Ranch Pro, Stop No. 8 on the World Surf League…

11 Sep 2018
World Championship Tour surfers for 2018

South Africa’s Jordy Smith will once again compete for the world title during the 2018 World Championship Tour. Jeffreys Bay…

28 Dec 2017
World Surf League cancels all Events during March

Due to the rapidly evolving situation with Coronavirus, the World Surf League (WSL) has made the decision to cancel all…

13 Mar 2020
Matt McGillivray comes 3rd at Hawaiian Pro

World Qualifying Series (WQS) surfer Matt McGillivray from Jeffreys Bay is primed to qualify for the elite World Surf League’s…

26 Nov 2019