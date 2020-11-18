WSL Championship Tour to kick off in Hawaii

Lower Trestles is back on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) calendar in 2021, this time as the stage of the first-ever WSL Finals.

The men’s and women’s World Titles will be decided in a single-day competition, where the top five men and top five women ranked during the CT season will battle for their respective titles in a new surf-off format at one of the world’s best waves.

The WSL Finals waiting period will run from September 8 – 17, 2021.

“Putting on an international tour amid a global pandemic is not an easy task, but the dedication and work of the entire organization, gives us confidence that we can safely execute these competitions on behalf of our athletes, staff and the local communities,” said Erik Logan, WSL CEO.

The road to The WSL Finals will start at the Maui Pro presented by ROXY with the women competing at Honolua Bay in Maui, Hawaii from 4-15 December 2020. The men will compete at Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii at the Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask from 8 – 20 December 2020 in Oahu.

The WSL has collaborated extensively with public health officials, medical experts, as well as local government agencies, to create thorough health and plans for the upcoming CT season.

These plans were designed to ensure the health and safety of athletes, staff, and the surrounding community. All CT competitions will be strictly executed to follow the WSL’s health and safety procedures, which were developed based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and emerging best practices established by other sports leagues and broadcast-only live sports.

These procedures include testing for athletes and essential staff, strict physical distancing measures, temperature checks, limited or no on-site fans, and minimal personnel on-site.

The Corona Open JBay is set to take place from 4 – 13 July 2021 at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19.