Rain expected in the catchment area

Jeffreys Bay 18 November 2020

A soft but consistent rain has been falling over Jeffreys Bay since yesterday and more can be expected in the catchment area over the next few days says the Port Elizabeth Weather Office.

“We can expect some nice rainfall over the province over the next 3 days with a total of around 20 mm expected over the NMBM and its main catchment area.

Along the Garden route that figure could be between 40 and 60 mm,”” says Garth Samson from the PE Weather Office.

The north eastern parts of the province (former Transkei) could see figures exceeding 70 mm caused by thundershower activity.

“This is not a drought breaking rainfall event so the public must continue to use water sparingly,” added Samson.

The Kouga Dam is at 11 % capacity and should rise somewhat with more rain expected today.

