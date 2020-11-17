Temporary road closures in Jeffreys Bay over the holiday season

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

NOTICE NO: 178/2020

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STREETS IN JEFFREYS BAY – DECEMBER 2020 TO JANUARY

2021

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 138(a)(v) of Ordinance 20 of 1974 that

the following streets will be temporarily closed in Jeffreys Bay: –

1. Pepper Street

31December 2020 to 01 January 2020 from 18h00-22h00 (Open to

residents and Emergency vehicles only)

2. Diaz Street

14 December 2020 to 10 January 2021 Diaz Street will be temporarily

converted into a one-way Street. Direction from the Supertubes to the

Shell Museum(North to South) (Open to residents and Emergency vehicles

only)

Article continues below...

3. Duine Road, Pellsrus

01 January 2021 from 05h00 until 20h00 Duine Road between Da Gama

and Tornyn Streets will be closed for traffic.(Open to residents and

Emergency vehicles only)

C Du Plessis

Municipal Manager