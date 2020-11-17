Temporary road closures in Jeffreys Bay over the holiday season

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
NOTICE NO: 178/2020
TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STREETS IN JEFFREYS BAY – DECEMBER 2020 TO JANUARY
2021
Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 138(a)(v) of Ordinance 20 of 1974 that
the following streets will be temporarily closed in Jeffreys Bay: –
1. Pepper Street
31December 2020 to 01 January 2020 from 18h00-22h00 (Open to
residents and Emergency vehicles only)
2. Diaz Street
14 December 2020 to 10 January 2021 Diaz Street will be temporarily
converted into a one-way Street. Direction from the Supertubes to the
Shell Museum(North to South) (Open to residents and Emergency vehicles
only)
3. Duine Road, Pellsrus
01 January 2021 from 05h00 until 20h00 Duine Road between Da Gama
and Tornyn Streets will be closed for traffic.(Open to residents and
Emergency vehicles only)
C Du Plessis
Municipal Manager