Kouga Municipality is tendering to upgrade gravel roads

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING

NOTICE NO: 194/2020

APPOINTMENT OF SUITABLY QUALIFIED PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER (PSP) FOR THE DESIGN

AND ADMINISTERING OF THE UPGRADING OF GRAVEL ROADS IN KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Suitably Qualified, Capable and Experienced Professional Service Providers are hereby

invited to submit tenders for the Design and Administering of the Upgrading of Gravel Roads

in Kouga Local Municipality.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal

www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Tuesday, 10

November 2020.

After downloading the tender document from the website each

prospective bidder, MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to

[email protected]

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in

bidding for this project on the 24 November 2020 @ 14h00.

A request to attend or join the virtual clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to

[email protected] before 16h00(end of business), on the 20 November 2020.

Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h00 on the 20 November 2020 will not be considered. If you

did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the

due date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20point scoring system.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a

stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

• A valid SARS Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be

submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Eligibility as detailed in the Conditions of Tender will apply (see F2.1 and

F3.8.2 in Section T1.2: Tender Data) will be applicable. A tender offer not

satisfying the stated eligibility criteria will be eliminated.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue

will not be considered.

Enquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to

[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 195/2020:

“APPOINTMENT OF SUITABLY QUALIFIED PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER (PSP) FOR THE

DESIGN AND ADMINISTERING OF THE UPGRADING OF GRAVEL ROADS IN KOUGA LOCAL

MUNICIPALITY”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16

Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before THURSDAY, 10

DECEMBER 2020 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER

