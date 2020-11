A 3.5 Magnitude earthquake occurred 76 km north west of Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.

The earthquake’s epicenter was offshore of Saldana Bay and was felt by Cape Town residents all over the city.

The quake hit 41km south of Saldanha Bay , at a depth of 5km.

Article continues below...

The tremor was reported by residents in Moreesberg, Paarl and Somerset West as well.