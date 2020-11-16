fbpx

Photo of the day – Tsitsikamma

Photo's 16 November 2020

Tsitsikamma is a Khoi word meaning  “place of abundant or sparkling water”.

The area has developed into a prime dairy zone in South Africa and supplies milk locally to Woodlands Dairy.

It stretches from the Bloukrans River in the west to the Tsitsikamma River in the east, is bordered on the north by the imposing Tsitsikamma Mountains and in the south by the Indian Ocean.

Tsitsikamma is also home to the Garden Route National Park, on South Africa’s southern coast.

It encompasses a marine reserve, deep gorges and local vegetation like the Big Tree, a towering yellowwood. The Mouth Trail crosses a suspension bridge over Storms River.

This photo was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright

