Perlemoen poachers arrested in Jeffreys Bay

On Friday, 13 November 2020 just after midnight, the Jeffreys Bay Police, with the assistance of a private company, arrested 10 men who were busy poaching abalone (perlemoen) along the Jeffreys Bay beachfront.

Nine uncleaned abalone were found stashed in the bushes near Pagoda Street, near the popular Point surf break.

Police also seized diving suits, and two vehicles for further investigation.

The suspects were arrested after police acted on information from a member of the public

The ten suspects aged between 29 and 42 are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 November 2020 on charges of illegal possession of abalone.