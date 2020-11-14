NSRI issues warning Spring tide warning

The NSRI are appealing to the public to be cautious when they go down to the beach to swim this weekend.

Be aware of rip currents that form constantly along the coastline and only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.

This weekend’s new moon Spring tide peaks on Sunday, 15th November, and swimmers can expect the Spring tide higher than normal high tides and Spring tide lower than normal low tides.

Rock anglers and coastal hikers are urged to be cautious during the Spring high tide. Also be aware that rocky outcrops and rocky islands along the coastline can be cut off from mainland during the Spring high tide.

“We are appealing to parents to always have responsible adults supervising children when they are swimming or when they are around coastal and inland waters and at residential swimming pools,” said the NSRI in a statement.