Visit Garden Route National Park for free

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has extended an invitation to citizens to visit its picture-perfect Garden Route National Parks (GRNP) during a free access week funded by FNB and TotalSA (SA National Parks Week). Gates open on the 16th – 20th November 2020 to all South Africans including families, interest groups and others.

Conserving the area and maintaining it as a National Park is what keeps it so picturesque. SANParks invests a lot in the upkeep of the Park which in turn also benefits towns, people, business and tourism in the Region.

General Manager of the Garden Route National Park, Vuyiswa Thabethe, says ‘’SANParks’ mission is to ‘develop, protect, expand, manage and promote a system of sustainable national parks that represent natural and cultural heritage assets through innovation, excellence, responsible tourism and just socio-economic benefits for current and future generations.’’

Freely accessible excursions during the week include picnic spots, forest excursions, nature walks and others. The offer excludes accommodation and activities offered by concessionaires.

Park tariffs outside of the free access week are easily accessible from the Parks’ website: https://www.sanparks.org/parks/garden_route/tourism/tariffs.php