Nelson Mandela Bay reviews closure of beaches

Eastern Cape 9 November 2020

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reviewed the decision of closure of the beaches for swimming and the risk associated with it following the COVID-19 positive cases within their lifeguard staff complement.

This follows a public outcry after the Municipality announced that beaches are closed for swimming due to the Covid outbreak.

The Municipality also closed off access to the Pier at Hobie Beach.

“The City has cautiously decided to reopen the beaches for swimming.

However it is important to note that swimming remains a risk as there will be no lifeguards on duty due to the COVID-19 positive cases within the lifeguard staff complement”, said the statement.

