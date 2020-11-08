NSRI issues another Shark Alert for Cape St Francis

The NSRI and local authorities are appealing to the public to be cautious along the Cape St Francis and St Francis Bay coastline due to multiple sharks being spotted.

Swimmers, paddlers and surfers are urged to be cautious in the area.

The reasons for the greater number of sharks present at Cape St Francis main swimming beach is not known although it may be related to the normal inshore shark behaviour that occurs at this time of the year.

Lifeguards and NSRI St Francis Bay crew will make an effort to have a presence at Cape St Francis main swimming beach to appeal to bathers not to enter the water at Cape St Francis main beach over this weekend.

We are also appealing to the public to take heed of this shark alert said the NSRI in a statement.

Photo: Clive Wright