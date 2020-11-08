Hijacking suspects arrested in Port Elizabeth

Two attempted hijacking suspects were arrested soon after they failed to hijack a vehicle in Algoa Park yesterday afternoon, 07 November 2020.

Just before 5 pm the driver of a Toyota Corolla got into his vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping centre in St Leonard’s Road when he was approached by two males, both aged 29 years old.

The driver’s window was slightly open and the one suspect attempted to pull the keys from the ignition. The driver resisted and tried to ward them off from inside the vehicle. As he tried to drive away, one suspect stood in front of the car.

By this time, the incident had attracted the attention of bystanders who started yelling at the suspects. The driver managed to drive off and reported the incident to the Algoa Park Police.

The information of the suspects were immediately shared with all vehicles in the area. SAPS Algoa Park Crime Prevention members were in the vicinity and responded.

Community members pointed out the suspects to the Police who started chasing after them on foot and both suspects were apprehended.

While running, one suspect threw away a knife and the other tried to discard his jacket so that he may not be recognised.

They were positively identified by the complainant and are detained on a charge of attempted hijacking. They will appear in the New Brighton magistrates’ court on Monday, 09 November 2020.