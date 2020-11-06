Six suspects arrested in Jeffreys Bay for drug related crimes

An intelligence led operation in Jeffreys Bay resulted in six suspects aged between 19 and 32 being arrested for drugs related crimes.

The operation was carried out from Wednesday evening, 04 November 2020 to Thursday morning, 05 November 2020 in the coastal village.

Police pounced on five drug posts and arrested a total of six suspects for crimes ranging from dealing in crystal meth to possession of dagga.

Among the six arrested suspects, is a couple that was found with illicit drugs valued over R50 000. The six suspects are due to appear in court soon.

Acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok has praised members for the arrest and also extended his appreciation to residents who shared information about the drug posts.

“Residents are also encouraged to download the MySAPS app onto their smartphones from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to assist in combating crime”, added Lebok.